Viberate (VIB) Hits Market Cap of $28.43 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $108.24 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 355.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077064 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.