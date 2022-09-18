VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

