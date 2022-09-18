Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $597,661.92

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $597,661.92 and approximately $803.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,674.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00163224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00285959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00752191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00589961 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00256976 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

