VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $185,362.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

