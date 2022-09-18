VINchain (VIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,299.00

VINchain (VIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $112,299.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

