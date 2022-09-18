Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
