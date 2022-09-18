VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $706,200.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $706,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,556,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,015,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

VIZIO Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.28 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

