Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $159.40 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

