Wagerr Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $929.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00077572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007523 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 243,817,215 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

