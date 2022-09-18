Wall Street Games Tops 24 Hour Volume of $486,788.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $591,935.50 and $486,788.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004847 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00032063 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games (WSG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

