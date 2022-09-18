Wallet Swap Hits One Day Volume of $11,897.00 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wallet Swap Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
