Wallet Swap Hits One Day Volume of $11,897.00 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wallet Swap Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wallet Swap Coin Trading

