Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,586 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.78 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.