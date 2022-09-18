Wanchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $815,890.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and $815,890.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

