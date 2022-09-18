WanSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $665,648.53 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WanSwap has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $665,648.53 and approximately $21,957.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,088,685 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
