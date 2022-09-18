Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:WRE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 201.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $26.79.
WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
