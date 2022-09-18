Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.68

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 7732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73. The stock has a market cap of C$130.00 million and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Waterloo Brewing Announces Dividend

About Waterloo Brewing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

(Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.