Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.68

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 7732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 9.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73. The stock has a market cap of C$130.00 million and a PE ratio of 27.85.
Waterloo Brewing Announces Dividend
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
Read More
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.