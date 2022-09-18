WaultSwap Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $12,738.01 and approximately $11,823.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars.

