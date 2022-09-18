Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $397,143.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise launched on May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

