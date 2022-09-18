WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0867

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. WAX has a total market cap of $188.27 million and $8.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.
WAX Coin Profile
WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,933,427,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,171,955,451 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WAX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.