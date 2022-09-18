Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

VZ stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

