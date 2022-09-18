Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $192.90

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.90 and traded as low as $164.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $173.99, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Webco Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

