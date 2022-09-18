WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $7,521.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,674,687,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.
WebDollar Coin Trading
