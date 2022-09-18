Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $34.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 106,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.