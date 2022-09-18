WePower Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $432,181.71 and $6.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WePower

WePower was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

