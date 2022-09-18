West Coast Financial LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

