Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.6 %
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $191.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.25.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.