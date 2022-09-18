Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.30 and a quick ratio of 20.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

