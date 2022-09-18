Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,578.33.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

