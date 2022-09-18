WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $714,057.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.04 million and $714,057.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.