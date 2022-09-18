WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$3.30 by Analysts at Cormark

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$380.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. WildBrain has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.77.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

