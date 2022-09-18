Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

