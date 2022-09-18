Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Up to $206.75

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $206.75, but opened at $213.14. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $205.16, with a volume of 638 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

