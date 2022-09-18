Wing Finance (WING) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $7.37 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00049913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,837,871 coins. Wing Finance’s official website is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

