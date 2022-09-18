WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.02% from the company’s current price.

WISeKey International Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

