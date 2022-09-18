WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $3.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010448 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079062 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.