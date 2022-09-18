Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

