WorkQuest Token (WQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,119.46

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $138,119.46 and $199,536.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars.

