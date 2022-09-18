Worth Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

