Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

