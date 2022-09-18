WOWswap (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $677.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $259,258.63 and approximately $677.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOWswap Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 719,989 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

