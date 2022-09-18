Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.85 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $36.85 million and approximately $692,826.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge (CRYPTO:WCFG) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.