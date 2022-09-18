Wrapped NXM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $15.89 or 0.00079498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

