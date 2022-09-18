W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 9.3%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 147,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,011,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,118 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

