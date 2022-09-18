X World Games (XWG) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

X World Games (XWG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. X World Games has a market cap of $8.54 million and $3.41 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games launched on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X World Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

