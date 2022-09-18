XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.38 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $22,327.39 or 1.13124075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $33.38 million and $1.45 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

