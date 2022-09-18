XOS (XOS) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare XOS to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.15 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.68

XOS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Volatility & Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XOS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2106 2891 34 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 386.60%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 40.13%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

XOS competitors beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

