XOS (XOS) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the "Motor vehicle parts & accessories" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XOS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.15 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.68

XOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares XOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2106 2891 34 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 386.60%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 40.13%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOS peers beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

