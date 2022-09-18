XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.67

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $52.15 million and $109,702.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 77,316,694 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

