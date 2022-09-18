xWIN Finance (XWIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $415,854.00

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003072 BTC on exchanges. xWIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $415,854.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004862 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000398 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,126,266 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xWIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xWIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

