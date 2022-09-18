XYO One Day Volume Reaches $640,526.00 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $97.46 million and $640,526.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00077395 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.